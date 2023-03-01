TRYONE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Irish Heritage Weekend is in the works and they’ve got some very festive activities planned. As well as a few familiar faces set to appear!

The event kicks off on Thursday, March 16 from 5 -7 p.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd for a community Irish dinner.

There will be a parade, carriage rides, a cookie crawl and so much more over the weekend. The events go until Sunday, March 19.

Here is a full list of events and activities:

Thursday, March 16

Community Irish Dinner: Church of the Good Shepard 5 – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Carriage rides: 5 – 7 p.m.

Irish Cookie Crawl: 5 – 8 p.m.

“Lighting of the Shamrock”: 6 p.m.

Irish Heritage Open House: Tyrone Snyder Public Library (Featuring Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Kozier)

Altoona Brass Collective 6:15 – 7:45 p.m.

Irish Fireworks at dusk: 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

All day green beer and Irish coffee will be served at the Brew

Gold Rush Race: 8 a.m.

Kids Gold Rush Race: 8:30 a.m.

Kids cupcake decorating at Baked Shop Bakes: 8 a.m.

Street Vendor Fair: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“Top of the Morning” Irish dog fashion show: 10 a.m.

Horseshoe Cloggers: Hotel City Park 11 a.m.

Balloon artist Bob Smith: Hotel City Park 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Music by Full Kilt 12 p.m.

“Luck of the Irish” parade: 2 p.m. (WTAJ’s Christy Shield will be the parade marshal)

Sunday, March 19

Paint and Sip at Studio Nine 54: 2 p.m.

Irish Worship Service: Church of the Good Shepherd: 7 p.m.

From music to racing to enjoying the vendor fair there will be plenty of things to do over this festive weekend. Make sure you stop by and say hello to Rebecca, Morgan and Christy!