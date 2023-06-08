SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two brothers claiming to be from the United Kingdom were jailed in Somerset after state police said they stole a truck from a local impound lot.

The Doren brothers, Tommy, 21, and Michael, 19, are charged with felony theft. Tommy also has a felony charge of receiving stolen property as he was found driving the stolen truck.

According to court documents, the brothers are accused of showing up to Herring Motor Company in Somerset on June 2 and taking a white 2017 Dodge Ram from the impound lot. The company reported that no one paid any of the impound fees.

Shortly after, the Dodge was spotted on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and a traffic stop was conducted at mile marker 114.9, just three miles from the Somerset Service Plazas.

Tommy was found driving the Dodge Ram and allegedly told troopers that his brother dropped him off and he took the truck while the keys were left in it. Michael was pulled over in a separate vehicle at the time.

Police noted that the Dodge was previously impounded after a traffic stop on the PA Turnpike while trying to determine ownership. It was noted by troopers that both men claimed to be from the United Kingdom.

Both brothers were placed in Somerset County Prison with their bail set at $50,000 each.