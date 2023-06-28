HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a field training exercise at Raystown Lake.

In preparation for a potential catastrophic flooding event, a simulated scenario was conducted.

Dorie Murphy, Chief of Management at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, explained the significance of being prepared in case such an event occurs.

“We were tasked with preparing our teams for an upcoming tropical event that would affect the Baltimore District, covering a large area in the state. On Monday, we had to relocate to the Raystown Dam Visitor Center for the simulated scenario,” Muphy said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with local, state, and federal agencies get a realistic look at potential high-water emergencies. In this simulation, individuals can learn how to respond in case of a potential dam break at Raystown Lake.

“The state of Pennsylvania PEMA is also playing in this exercise as well as FEMA Region 3 so this exercise is bringing together. The response partners would be working with the community to protect life and improve properties’ critical infrastructure. That is needed for life support as we work through things that are happening at the Raystown Dam,” Murphy said.

The simulation staff is closely monitoring and maintaining water levels in order to minimize any negative impact. Emergency Specialist for the Baltimore District Leon Skinner is helping the response partners get the hands-on experience they need.

“So we are taking measurements and making sure the lake is performing as it’s intended and designed to do. To actually make sure that we don’t impact the local consulates downstream. Minimize the impacts to the levels and structures down there as well so that we retain water up here. We continue to monitor for any signs of distress to make sure that the dam operating as it’s intended,” Skinner said.

For more information on the dam and how to stay protected and safe in case of an emergency click here.