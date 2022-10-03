STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own,” will be performing Monday night during a free community concert in State College.

The band will perform at the State College Area High School’s Performing Arts Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free but tickets are no longer available. However, any standby tickets for the concert will become available at 7:15 p.m.

The concert is part of the 2022 U.S. Marine Band Concert Tour to the Northeast where they perform a mix of programs including traditional band repertoire and marches to instrumental solos.

Founded in 1798, the Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. They were dubbed “The President’s Own” for performing for every U.S. President since John Adams.