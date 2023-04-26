JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Arrests were made after deputies assigned to FBI Safe Streets and U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force served a felony warrant at a Johnstown home.

The Cambria County Sheriff said these deputies and members of the Cambria County Detective Bureau were serving a warrant for 51-year-old David Herring at an address on Arthur Street Tuesday, April 25 just after 3:30 p.m.

While serving the felony narcotics warrant, these officers came across 38-year-old Lori Noon, who had a bench warrant for her arrest, and 30-year-old Brooke Ferpas, who allegedly showed up to conduct drug activity with a child waiting in her running car.

Ferpas was allegedly trying to conceal narcotics, the sheriff said. After being taken into custody, officers were tipped off that Ferpas left a child in a running vehicle while she was at the house. Officials immediately responded and the child was safely taken into custody.

During the arrests, the task force found heroin/fentanyl, suspected marijuana, 3-4 grams of crack cocaine, and a digital scale commonly used for drug trafficking, according to a release from the Cambria County Sheriff.

Herring, Ferpas, and Noon were all taken into custody and placed in Cabria County Prison. Herring and Noon on warrants, and Ferpas on narcotics charges and endangering the welfare of a child.

Herring and Ferpas both have bail set at 10% of $100,000.