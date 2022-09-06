SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club took artifacts from a private collector to the Flight 93 National Memorial as part of their journey to have the items visit all three locations of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The club honored the artifacts and the sacrifices that they represent with a short ceremony at the memorial. Katy Hostetler, the public information officer at the Flight 93 National Memorial, says that it is important that the stories of the families and passengers live on.

“We have an entire generation that has no physical memory of September 11th, they have a shared memory,” Hostetler said. “So it’s important to keep telling the story, remembering the event, remembering what these forty people did aboard flight 93 on the morning of September 11th, because they truly changed history that day.”

The artifacts include stairway signs from the 110th floor, the highest floor, and the 49th floor, a cross fashioned from a steel girder, a port authority helmet and a special flag.

“The flag that we have is the actual flag that was flowing in the bathtub, which was the ground structure of the World Trade Center, as they were pulling all of the rubble out this was the flag that was flying there a long time, “one of the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club Members said.

“It’s a great honor to be able to take these items to the Pentagon, and then back to the World Trade Center and now here to the Flight 93 Memorial. “This is the first time that any of these artifacts or any artifacts that I know of have ever been to all three locations.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

After the ceremony, the artifacts were transported to the American Legion in Port Matilda. Tomorrow they will be transported to South Carolina, where a custodian will take them and make sure that they are kept in a safe place to preserve them, and their history.