(WTAJ) — UGI Utilities, Inc. announced starting on Thursday, Dec. 1 natural gas prices will increase across the state.

As a result of the increase, the average heating bill will raise an estimated 3.1% increase from $119.54 a month to $123.28 a month.

“UGI recognizes the concern customers have regarding rising energy prices, especially during the heating season,” Chris Brown, UGI Vice President and General Manager of Rates and Supply, said. “Unfortunately, commodity costs for nearly all fuels have continued to increase, including the wholesale cost of natural gas. Despite this increase, natural gas remains a very economical energy choice backed by local, reliable shale gas supplies. I encourage customers who are on a limited or fixed income to reach out to UGI to see if they qualify for any one of our payment assistance programs.”

While the increase comes at a time with money is tight, Brown said Pennsylvania remains on the lower than other states across the county due to local Marcellus Shale production.

In May 2022, UGI announced that an increase was planned for June 1, 2022, and they initiated an additional increase heading into December.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For those who may have difficulty paying their heating bill, the company offers budget bills, as well as multiple free payment options that can be found on their website.