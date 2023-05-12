DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — DuBois Area United Way (DAUW) said they believe the money allegedly taken from the organization by then City Manager John Suplizio lacks merit after a forensic audit.

The DAUW released a statement as they want to remain transparent to the community and agencies about allegations involving Suplizio, who was the executive director of the organization.

It was alleged that $21,293.30 was misappropriated from a United Way checking account, but they believe, with a “reasonable degree of certainty” that this lacks merit. It’s also believed that $93,000 in cash that was taken from a DAUW office was not their money.

The DAUW said when the $93k was brought up, it was the first time they ever heard of cash being removed as they are not a cash business and never had it on hand. They also discovered there were lock boxes on the property that didn’t belong to them. A bonded locksmith has since changed all locks at the building.

They stated that the DuBois City solicitor, Toni Cherry, told DAUW counsel that the non-DAUW cash belonged to the “Community Fund” and was removed from the DAUW office building at the instruction of the city solicitor.

You can read the full statement from the DAUW at the bottom of this story.

Recently, DuBois residents attended a city council meeting with questions and seemingly left with even more questions.

City Council said they are trying to remain transparent, however, the investigation on all sides will take time and they ask residents to remain patient.

Suplizio was charged for allegedly committing $620,815 in fraudulent transactions involving city/public accounts to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations, and gamble, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry.

The majority of funds allegedly came from accounts that were set up and connected with DuBois Community Days, an annual summer event presented by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, that Suplizio and his secretary were said to be the sole signatories of, according to Henry.