EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United Way of the Southern Alleghenies (USWA) and CamTran are partnering up for a “Stuff the Bus” Diapers Drive this December.

On Friday, Dec. 1 the two organizations will be holding a diaper drive to restock the United Way’s diaper bank. Those interested can go to the Tractor Supply in Ebensburg, located at 875 Hills Plaza between 4-6 p.m. and donate diapers and wipes or make a monetary donation. The USWA said they are in need of sizes 3T, 4T, 5, 6 and 7 the most.

Businesses in the area are also encouraged to hold diaper drives leading up to the event. Businesses can also schedule a diaper pickup by emailing the USWA’s Community Relationship Manager Rick Kazmer at rick@uwlaurel.org.

Each month, the United Way’s Diaper Bank provides 6,000 diapers to families throughout the Southern Alleghenies. Click here to find distribution points near you.