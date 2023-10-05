(WTAJ) — The United Way Diaper Bank is seeking donations of diapers and wipes of all sizes for the Somerset and Cambria County communities.

The United Way of Laurel Highlands is a volunteer driven organization that looks to expand and accelerate positive change in Somerset and Cambria Counties. Three social change initiatives that the organization focuses on is early childhood development, parental engagement and youth drug and alcohol prevention.

United Way kicked off their diaper bank as a way to help the community have access to a stable supply of diapers to keep babies clean as well as alleviate stress, worry and help fill the financial burden families face monthly.

The banks are open the last Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. for supplemental pickups.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The diaper bank is now seeking donations of diapers and wipes of all sizes, but are also looking for donations specifically in sizes five, six, seven, 3T and 4T. The organization accepts partial packages as well as full bundles.

To donate, visit one of the many distribution points located by school districts in each county.