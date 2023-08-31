BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two United Way organizations are partnering up following years of collaboration.

The United Way of the Laurel Highlands and United Way of Blair County are similar nonprofits and leaders from both organizations said the partnership just makes sense. Jessica Fisher, chair of the United Way of Blair County, expressed excitement about their collaboration.

“The United Way of Laurel Highlands was a natural fit with their focuses on early childhood, education youth drug and alcohol and family education as well,” Fisher said.

Karen Struble Myers, the president of Laurel Highlands, agreed that the partnership was ideal due to their close proximity and similarities.

“So it provided a natural place for us to start to consider a merger,” Myers said.

The new opportunity will allow strategic growth to their programs, leveraging staffing and expanding their programming.

“Combined resources we are able to leverage so much more opportunities. More grants and really do what we want to do to bring the focus on bringing the funds to the Blair County resident in helping those residents in the partner organizations we support,” Fisher said.

The new name of the organization, United Way of the Southern Alleghenies, reflects their slogan “Better Together” since the merger. The two agencies have been helping over 60,000 people annually, and the merger is expected to expand their reach to new areas, allowing them to help even more communities.

“We are very excited to come together as one organization to grow and enhance community programming,” Myers said.

To learn more about the United Ways, visit their website: Blair County; Laurel Highlands.