(WTAJ) — United Way of the Laurel Highlands is announcing a new community impact totaling $4.5 million for people in Cambria and Somerset Counties.

Over $3.5 million will go towards the grant writing initiative which provides community projects, health and human services that tackle food insecurity, mental and physical health concerns and solutions for the area’s homeless.

United Way also said more than $750,000 will help the area’s most vulnerable residents.

“With the support of the community, we invest in programs that improve and transform lives in Cambria and Somerset Counties,” United Way President and CEO Karen Struble Myers said.

New programs implemented by United Way, such as SNAP at the Market and the UWLH Diaper Bank in 2022, are continuing to expand. On average, 30 people redeem SNAP benefits at the Johnstown Farmer’s Market each week, ensuring they have the buying power to purchase fresh, local produce.

Nearly 5,000 diapers a month are provided to families in the United Way’s two-county footprint, helping to address the need for the 1 in 3 families who fall short by about 25 diapers each month.

More information about United Way’s Community Investment can be found on its website.