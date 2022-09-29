CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The United Way of the Laurel Highlands announced Thursday they are receiving $175k in grants to help grow and sustain some of their programs.

Grants from the American Rescue Plan Act, one from The City of Johnstown and one from Cambria County, will help fund programming in the Cambria County area. The Parents as Teachers and Diaper Bank programs will receive $157,000 to continue providing parent education and allow children to get a good start in life.

The Parents as Teachers program was implemented in both Cambria and Somerset Continues and helps prepare children emotionally, socially and academically for the start of kindergarten. The Diaper Bank program is still growing and has provided around 20,000 diapers to nearly 1,000 families in both counties since February.

Additionally, $18,000 will assist the Cambria County 211 hotline that helps connect residents in Cambria and Somerset Counties with essential health and human services. In 2021, PA 211 had more than 1,500 local callers.