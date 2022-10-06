CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On the first Thursday of every October, over 1,500 volunteers take over Centre County, giving back to the community for the United Way’s Day of Caring.

This year, about 50 nonprofits welcomed the helping hands.

“Nonprofits are often focusing all of their resources and all of their energy on providing service to their clients, and some things go by the wayside in terms of getting projects done at their facilities,” Leanne Lenz, executive director of the Centre County United Way said. “That’s where Day of Caring comes in.”

Lenz said volunteers from local businesses, service groups, and schools have lent their time for the past 29 years.

“It’s really nice when you can get the community out to help with projects like this,” Derek Canova, a Day of Caring volunteer from KBB Realtors said.

The Day of Caring projects included landscaping at the Centre Furnace Mansion, painting Centre County YMCAs, cleaning Bellefonte’s Union Cemetery, installing a new roof at Strawberry Fields Inc., and much more.

“We’re just so grateful for everyone that’s here and for the United Way for hosting this,” Mary Sorensen, executive director of the Centre County Historical Society said.

The United Way said Day of Caring is an opportunity to put the mantra LIVE UNITED into action.