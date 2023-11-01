UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State and the Centre County Airport Authority announced that University Park Airport was renamed.

The airport was renamed to State College Regional Airport on Nov. 3. Officials say this name change will help alleviate confusion and clarify that this airport is the region’s airport.

“The renaming of our airport started a long time ago with the public rebranding us the

State College Airport. By officially renaming the airport, we are eliminating confusion for

our passengers. The airline city code has been SCE from the very beginning of commercial air service at this airport dating back to 1978,” James Meyer, Executive Director

of CCAA said in a press release.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

University Park Airport currently offers flights on American Airlines and United Airlines with non-stop connections to Philadelphia International, Chicago O’Hare International and Newark International. Airport officials are hoping to expand destinations and services.