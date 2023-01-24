Old Main building in the main campus of Pennsylvania State University, State College, Pennsylvania, USA

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) – Due to forecasted weather for Wednesday, Jan. 24 Penn State has canceled classes, work and activities at the University Park campus.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 and continuing until 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 all activities will be cancelled. Only employees who perform essential services should report.

The men’s volleyball match set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 in Rec Hall on campus is currently planned to be held as scheduled.

The decision to cancel classes, work and other activities at University Park was determined to be in the best safety interest of the University community. University officials are continuing to monitor conditions and will provide updates as necessary. The most up-to-date information will be shared via Penn State News, Penn State’s PSUAlert system, Twitter, and WPSU TV and radio.

For more information about canceled activities checks out Penn State’s full release on their website.