ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township.

The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects gained access to a detached structure and destroyed a handful of items inside before fleeing. The structure is located on a residential property along River Road.

The stolen items include:

Panasonic microwave ($179.98 value)

Vance & Hines exhaust ($800 value)

Kenmore electric stove ($648 value)

Char griller ($129)

Window40000 ($1,200 value)

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone who may have any information is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway at 814-776-6136.