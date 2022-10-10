CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Rockview are looking for a “courier” that stopped by a woman’s house and collected money on behalf of a fake attorney.

The incident happened on Oct. 6 in Huston Township, according to state police. An 84-year-old woman, of Port Matilda, was contacted by a blocked phone number posing as her nephew who was requesting bail money. She then received another call from an unknown person posing as the attorney representing her nephew.

The alleged attorney instructed the woman to hand off the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later in the day to pick up the money, state police noted. The woman said she went to her bank, took out $8,000, took it back to her house, and handed it over to a man she described as a black, non-Hispanic man in his 30s with black dreadlocks.

The woman told police the man arrived at her house on foot around 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the state police Rockview barracks at 814-355-7545.