ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At the Harold E. Duffy apartment complex in Johnsonburg some unwanted residents are making pests of themselves.

Cockroaches have been coming into residents’ apartments and now many are just looking for management to do something more.

“Went to pull my coffee pot off the burner and they came out of my outlet. I called the property manager, who is trying to work with us,” Jared Holten, a resident said.

“I moved in there and I’ve been seeing them left and right and I got two kids I have found them on my kids,” Stephanie Shotz, a resident said.

When speaking to the property’s management about this cockroach issue they have reassured that they taking measures to make sure no pests are on the property.

“I can tell you that we have specialized contracted services for all pest management needs on a rotational basis it is preventative and also if there would ever be a problem we have additional treatments, we have specialized treatments we do not take this lightly,” Executive Director of the Elk County Housing Authority Amy Auman said. “Anytime there is ever any issue when there is pest management or any other need that our residents have we address it immediately.”

However, residents say that the problem isn’t getting any better.

“But it’s not working they really need to get to the root of the problem and they really got to get rid of them because I feel gross. I mean they’re everywhere but the most I see them is in my bathroom and in my bedroom. Basically all the bedrooms upstairs,” Shotz said.

Residents told WTAJ that many are considering leaving because of the ongoing issue.

Management added that scheduled services will continue throughout the year and residents should report any problems to them.