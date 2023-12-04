ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Losing someone you love is never easy. The Sutton family knows this first-hand.

To honor him, his family contacted the Red Cross to organize a blood drive, to pay it forward, and help the next patient in need.

“He would get blood transfusions, and he always said, someday we’re going to thank all those people,” Anne Sutton, Scott’s wife said.

Scott Sutton passed away five years ago in 2018 from neuroendocrine cancer. Sutton was a graduate of Penn Cambria High School and Lycoming College.

“He always had a smile on his face, and never let anyone know how terrible he was feeling. He wanted to protect his family from it all, and never let them see how bad anything hurt,” Anne said.

While Scott was going through treatment, he co-authored a children’s book called, “I Love You Like…” for his son Alec.

The book is dedicated to Alec because he always asked his dad “Why?”. At one point, Alec asked his mom if he could donate blood in honor of his dad.

Alec was only 7 1/2 months old when Scott was diagnosed.

“You should [donate] because he was a really nice person, and he would do it for you,” Alec said.

The blood drive will be at the Altoona Grand Hotel, on Wednesday, Dec. 13. from 12:30 – 6 p.m. The family is expecting a large turnout and making an appointment is recommended.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To make an appointment to give blood at this drive, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code ScottSutton.