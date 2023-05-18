JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Showcase for Commerce event that is scheduled for Johnstown will cause some detours for drivers.

Napoleon Street/Route 403 between Market Street and Walnut Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 until 4 p.m. on Friday, June 2 for Showcase for Commerce.

An emergency lane will remain open and the street is open to pedestrians. Showcase for Commerce uses both the Cambria County War Memorial and Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center for events.

Napoleon Street/Route 403 between these two facilities hosts outdoor displays and is closed for safety reasons.

For more information, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 814 – 536-5107