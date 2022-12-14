This is Old Main on the Penn State University campus Friday, Nov 28, 2014 in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar )

UNIVERSITY PARK. Pa. (WTAJ)– It’s finals week for students at Penn State’s University Park campus and the upcoming winter weather may force PSU to delay the exams.

The university announced in a news release Wednesday, that officials are “closely monitoring the winter storm” and the Registrar is currently creating contingency plans for when Thursday finals will be taken. The office is taking into consideration when the weather will come and how severe it may be.

Part of the Central Pennsylvania region was issued a Winter Storm Watch by The National Weather Service. It is possible that Centre County sees somewhere between four to eight inches of snow along with a wintery mix.

“We know this is an important and stressful time for our students and faculty, and the potential for winter weather only adds to that stress,” Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Justin Schwartz said. “The safety of our students, staff and faculty, however, is paramount and we will make adjustments to final exam schedules if necessary to keep our community safe.”

Students who had exams scheduled for Thursday could end up having to take them on Friday, and possibly even Saturday, according to a news release. Professors may also offer exams asynchronously.

“Final exams on Saturday could fall during commencement ceremonies or be scheduled after some students were expecting to leave campus for winter break,” Schwartz said. “We are asking our faculty to be flexible with students who have scheduling conflicts for various reasons and to work directly with their students to find solutions.”

Along with finals, the university is also planning on changing the move-out date for on-campus students.

Penn State said that because of different forecasts, plans won’t be final until closer to when the storm is expected to hit. Information will be shared with students and faculty at University Park at 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The Office of Physical Plant will be working to clear sidewalks, parking lots and roadways as quickly as possible. People are encouraged to avoid coming to campus if necessary if university operations are suspended.

People can keep up with delays and cancellations at University park by using Penn State’s PSUAlert system, Twitter account, the Penn State News website, and WPSU TV and radio. Each Penn State branch makes its own decisions regarding the weather impacting operations.

