STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update on its Route 26/45 intersection work zone located about 1 ½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills.

Since mid-October, traffic has been using the new concrete roadway and bridge. PennDOT expects work on this project to be complete before the end of the year and cautions drivers that they may encounter delays, flaggers, and lane shifts as work winds down.

Drivers are also reminded that lane widths throughout the work zone are reduced to 10 feet and wider vehicles should travel an alternate route.

Due to the Thanksgiving Day Holiday and the Penn State Home football game on November 26, no work will take place from Wednesday, November 23 to Monday, November 28.

Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals and miscellaneous construction. Other work includes replacing an existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high-traffic volume events locally.

Charles C. Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point, PA, is the contractor on this $5,000,000 project. Drivers should exercise caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.