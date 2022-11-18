CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements that are scheduled to drive through the county on Thanksgiving week.

Route details are:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 south to Route 322

Route 322 back to Route 879

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

At this time, loads are expected on Monday only–November 21.

On Monday, a power train load will leave the Falls Creek staging area at 9 a.m. This movement will feature a wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass, with the power train section expected to pass through Clearfield at about 10 a.m.

Also on Monday, three separate loads carrying windmill blades will leave the Port of Erie at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., with PennDOT expecting them to travel through Clearfield about 2.5 hours after departure. These three loads will not feature a wrong-way maneuver.

PennDOT will provide updates for future hauling and expects this transport to last well into December. Movements will occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers.

Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, PA and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.

PennDOT urges drivers to stay alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during “wrong way” maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.