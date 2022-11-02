CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy along with the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown is hosting a “CODE 4 STEM” event Wednesday.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. children in the Johnstown community can visit the Youth Academy in downtown Johnstown to learn about the CODE 4 STEM program. CODE 4 STEM combines science, technology, engineering, math and coding skills to provide an engaging learning experience and environment for students.

Local representatives will also be at the event and participating in the program including Senator Wayne Langerholc, Representative Frank Burns and Jim Rigby and Mayor Frank Janakovic.

Funding for this event was made available through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center initiative.

The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy is a non-profit that continues to support and serve between 150 and 200 children daily in a safe environment that brings education, fun and wellness opportunities.