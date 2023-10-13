CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown (UPJ) unveiled its newest project that will be located in downtown Johnstown.

“Future Works,” a project created by UPJ and Vision Together 2025, will provide academic programming for community members in advanced manufacturing, including areas such as automation and cybersecurity.

The project will be held out of downtown Johnstown at 430 Main Street in the historic 40,000 square foot “Jupiter Building.”

“I believe in this community, I see something here. I see a future and we must keep fighting. I have never seen more resilient people than I do in this community.” Jem Spectar, University President, said. “Pitt-Johnstown is excited to partner with our community and business leaders to strengthen workforce development. We believe the programs envisioned will help train more people for good paying jobs and make our region more competitive, nationally, and globally.”

The goal of this project is to promote a downtown Johnstown “renaissance,” boost workforce development, strengthen the local economy and enhance the quality of life in the area.

To learn more about the project, visit UPJ’s website.