ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —UPMC Altoona hosted its annual Menorah Lighting to celebrate Hanukkah on Friday morning.

The celebration was led by Rabbi Audrey Korotkin from Temple Beth Israel in Altoona. Volunteer speakers accompanied the celebration with traditional carols and sing-alongs to recognize the start of Hanukkah.

Rabbi Korotkin says that this experience means even more as she had to be taken to the hospital due to an emergency this year. She added that she’s grateful to the doctors and nurses who saved her life and now wants to spread positivity by sharing her story with others who may be in need.

“When our lives seem dark, and especially when the lives of Israelis are dark, we hope that these lights will shine brightly on all the people in the world who need love and compassion,” Korotkin said.

The UPMC will light the menorah throughout Hanukkah, which ends on Friday, December 15th.