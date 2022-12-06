ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–A decades-long tradition continued Tuesday, Dec. 6 at UPMC Altoona with their annual Christmas tree lighting.

Nurses, faculty, and staff gathered around the main lobby to watch the ceremony. The ceremony kicked off with holiday remarks from the President of UPMC Altoona and Bedford, Jan Fisher.

During the half-hour ceremony, there were live performances and a visit from Santa Claus. Before the tree lighting, they had a blessing of the tree and creche.

Director of Pastoral Care Tony Conrad said the tree lighting is a tradition that brings everyone together. The ceremony provides a nice pause and calming moment of the day. The tree symbolizes the feeling of hope for those in the hospital.

“A lot of people have a difficult obviously, very vulnerable. It’s a little bright spot when they walk through the lobby,” Conrad said. “They might pause to pray over the creche. It’s just a nice little pause and hopefully a bright light to them. A little bit of comfort to them as well.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Conrad said the tree would remain standing until after the holidays. The hospital plans to light a menorah when Hanukkah comes.