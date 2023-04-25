ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — To celebrate organ donors and the recipients they’ve helped, UPMC Altoona, the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) and Donate Life America held their annual flag-raising ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

UPMC, Core and Donate Life America staff wanted to thank the doctors, donors, patients and their loved ones, like Dawn Igoe, whose son, Dalton, had his second life-saving heart transplant last summer.

Dawn and her grandson Jase.



Dalton couldn’t make it, as he’s in Florida after he was finally cleared to go on his honeymoon with his wife of almost two years. So, his mom and his son, Jase, spoke about his journey for him.

“Until needing a transplant, if you haven’t lived that life, and you suddenly get sick, I just don’t think people realize the importance of it until it happens to you,” Dawn said. “I think events like these help and save many more lives.”

Jase raised the flag to a round of applause. Dawn said she’s grateful she was able to share her story in front of doctors, patients and supporters.

“It’s humbling, and it makes you feel good,” Dawn said. “The more people who come, the more awareness and the more attention that comes to it. I hope that’s just one more person who becomes an organ donor.”

CORE presented a quilt in memory of donors made by family and friends.









You can register to become an organ donor here.