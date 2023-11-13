ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC Altoona is using its hospital to say thank you. On Monday they unveiled a new way to recognize and honor organ donors.

The hospital had a tribute and was lit blue and green, which are the official Donate Life colors. It was done to raise awareness for organ donation and honor local organ donors in our area who gave the ultimate sacrifice to donate life.

In October, within 48 hours, three organ donors at UPMC Altoona gave their organs and saved six lives.

“I ask that when you see the hospital illuminated in bright blue and green, take a pause, as a family is experiencing one of their most difficult days. Take a pause, to recognize the incredible gift of life happening within the walls of our community hospital. Take a pause, as an individual on the national wait list is saved,” Jan Fisher, President of UPMC Altoona and UPMC Bedford said in a press release.

Jody Milavec is the Administrative Director of Trauma Services at UPMC Altoona. She said that unfortunately several of the patients they see in Trauma are unable to be saved, but they have the chance to be organ donors. Her family has personally been impacted by an organ donation.

“Organ donation means so much to me because years ago my own grandmother received a cornea donation,” Milavec said.

Following the tribute, UPMC Altoona will continue to recognize organ donors with this illumination mechanism.

After an individual has donated their organs, the hospital will be lit blue and green as a tribute to their life for the next 24 hours.