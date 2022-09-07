ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC Altoona held its annual job fair on Wednesday in hopes to fill positions in all departments.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts over 200,000 openings in the nursing industry for the next eight years. While hiring nurses is at the forefront for the medical center, Director of Nursing Kim Corle said many more team members are needed.

“Pretty much any department you can think of, we have openings,” Corle said. “We’re out there with every [other business] seeking people to take our positions.”

The event highlighted roles in nursing, nursing support, housekeeping, food service, safety and security and office support.

Those looking for more information about career opportunities spoke with UPMC’s recruiters and hiring managers, took place in on-the-spot interviewers and learned more about UPMC’s benefits, including an eligible sign-on bonus.

Those interested but were unable to make the fair can apply online.

Corle encourages interested applicants to visit the medical center to discuss sign-on bonuses and other benefits.

“Depending on what the skill mix is, there are different opportunities and benefits,” Corle said. “People really need to come in and take advantage of different departments and our talent acquisition department to hear what those are.”

UPMC is looking to stand out from other businesses with so many companies currently hiring.

Corle said working for the UPMC Health system opens up a network of locations and services for potential promotions and education opportunities.

“Once you get in the door, there’s a lot of growth opportunities for each individual,” Corle said. “A lot of people have entered into the hospital on an entry level and then be able to advance their career and go on to get continuing education. I think UPMC Altoona provides a great opportunity for that.”

The medical center said it had 25 interviews on-site on Wednesday and is always looking for more team members.