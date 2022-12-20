ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC Altoona is bringing light to the celebration of light by marking the third day of Hanukkah.

On Tuesday morning, the hospital held a candle-lighting ceremony with a large menorah in the lobby to honor the Jewish holiday. Rabbi Audrey Korotkin of the Temple Beth Israel said having the menorah is an honor to bring to patients and staff during difficult times.

“It’s a way to bring joy, it’s a way to bring light into kind of the darkest days of the year, and over the last few years I think it’s become more meaningful because of the emotional darkness and the physical darkness that many of us have been through,” Korotkin said.

Hospital Board Member Bill Wallen started the tradition 35 years ago and says it’ll help visitors feel more included.

“We wanted to bring the other holiday of Hanukkah into the celebration here for the staff and for the visitors and for the patients,” Wallen said.