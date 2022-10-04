ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After four years of time constraints, UPMC Altoona is now offering an advanced stroke treatment any time of day or night after receiving certification to perform the surgery 24/7.

The medical center has earned the Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA), becoming one of a few hundred hospitals in the country to do so.

The certification allows UPMC Altoona to perform mechanical thrombectomy for all its ischemic stroke patients. Chief of Neurology Dr. Cynthia Kenmuir says it’s a faster surgery because it physically removes the blood clot causing the stroke, rather than dissolve it or break it up, like with IV treatment.

“Large clots rarely break up with that IV medicine,” Kenmuir said. “Sometimes patients actually get better on the table [after thrombectomy treatment]. So they can go from not talking, not moving their whole right side, to all the sudden they say, ‘Hey, where am I, what’s going on?’ They start moving around. We reassure them they’re in the hospital, everything’s going to be okay.”

After having the certification for 2 weeks, Kenmuir said it’s allowed the hospital to double its procedures.

“Over the last year, I was doing one or two of these Thrombectomy procedures a week,” Kenmuir said. “In the last two weeks, I did eight of them.”

She said, like any other brain surgery, there are potential risks like internal bleeding, so she said patients will be treated with an IV first. If symptoms go away, they will not receive a thrombectomy.

However, if symptoms persist, Kenmuir said they would look to perform the procedure.

“They are going to have this permanent disability [without treatment],” Kenmuir said. “You lose about two million brain cells every single minute with a stroke.”

The Altoona hospital became the fourth UPMC location to receive the certification.

You can learn more about mechanical thrombectomy and how it differs from IV treatment here.