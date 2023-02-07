BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona presented a proposed mental health unit to the Blair County Commissioners at their Tuesday Feb. 7 meeting.

The new unit is called Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Health (EMPATH). It’s planned to be in the emergency area of UPMC Altoona hospital.

UPMC Altoona asked Blair County for $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the project. These funds are a small part of the $1,200,000 cost.

UPMC has this same unit in their hospitals in Pittsburgh. Director of Nursing Kim Corle said the need for mental health care grew immensely during the pandemic and remains vital.

“We’ve seen an increase in patients coming to an acute crisis. It could be related to substance abuse,” Corle said. “It could be a history of mental health issues and behavioral health. That is hugely important to the community. We get a lot of referrals from other hospitals for patients that need treatment, so this stabilization is extremely important.”

While it is within the emergency department, it will not embody the generic emergency room setting. Corle said it’s to be calmer, quicker, and more efficient for patients.

Additionally, this will limit unnecessary in-patient admissions and move them in the proper direction. Also, the main idea is to avoid any escalations that could occur in the hospital.

“When a patient comes in and gets an in-patient admission that doesn’t alter some of the things in their lives for the future,” Corle said. “We also don’t want to see patients come in and escalate when they’re in a psychiatric emergency because that could end up in prison or charges against them. So, we want to make sure the environment is therapeutic so they can get discharged and provided outpatient services or get an in-patient admission if needed.”

Corle said the unit is still in the designing phases, but it’ll mimic the unit within the Pittsburgh hospital. Nurses, mental health workers, and a psychiatrist are among the staff involved with the facility.

The commissioners were on board with the project noting the significance need for the county. Commissioner Bruce Erb said the primary mental health treatment in the county is the prison. The hope is this will decrease the prison population.

“We believe the EMPATH unit will be successful in diverting people from the prison, from the criminal justice system, and even county mental health,” Erb said. “Be able to be served and get back to their families, to their jobs. It’s just one of those greater opportunities where there is a win for everybody.”

This new treatment area will treat children and adults. Corle said that the behavioral and mental issues among children grew post-pandemic.

Erb said this is important when helping law enforcement since they’re mainly dispatched to mental health calls. Additionally, this is beneficial to taxpayers as it decreases the cost of the prison cause there are fewer inmates.

“We don’t have something that allows a longer-term opportunity to deescalate to find treatment in an environment that’s friendly and conducive to that. That’s what the EMPATH center would provide us doing and be right there and embedded in the hospital. We think it’ll be key to helping law enforcement so they can back out to doing their job.”

The commissioners did not vote on whether to grant the project funding during their Tuesday meeting.