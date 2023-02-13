BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – UPMC Altoona is working to build an Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Healing (EMPATH) Unit and they just received another grant towards their goal.

At the Altoona City Council Meeting on Monday, Feb. 13 the commissioners approved their request for $100,000. The money will come from the city’s ARPA funds.

The unit will be for those with behavioral health needs and it will be much quieter than the main areas inside the emergency department. It will also provide better resources for those who are dealing with mental health issues.

“Mental health,” Matt Pacifico, The Mayor of Altoona said. “There’s a lot of things associated with mental health. It’s important that, you know, we’re providing resources for folks who who may be in distress, may be in need of some help.”

The total cost for the new addition is $1,200,000. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the hospital asked the Blair County Commissioners $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the project. While they have not approved this request yet the hospital remains hopeful.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Along with the $100,000 from Altoona the hospital also received over half a million from the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP). Rep. Jim Gregory (R-Blair) announced that $770,000 would come from the program for the hospitals plan for an EMPATH unit.