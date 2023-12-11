ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The entrance at UPMC Altoona just became a lot brighter, as the Christmas tree was lit up on Monday.

Monday’s tree lighting ceremony marks the 27th year that the hospital has held the tradition.

The hospital also invited a local priest to perform a ceremonial blessing of the Creche.

“We hope that in the midst of all the suffering and sickness in the hospital, that patients and families would just see the light of Christ in the tree and in the creche; just feel some peace at this time of year, especially when they’re stuck here at the hospital,” Tony Conrad, Director of Pastoral Care at UPMC.

The students of Arrows Christian Academy worked with local artist Vince Eilenberger to put on a live musical performance for the lighting.

“I just felt really happy because of all the people and just like all the fun things that were happening,” Karas Kilmartin, a student at the academy who performed a solo said.

Both the tree and the creche will stay lit throughout the holiday season.