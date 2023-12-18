ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC Altoona welcomed a ninth grade anatomy class from the Hollidaysburg Area School District to learn about a variety of health care opportunities.

On Friday, Dec. 15, students had the opportunity to hear from representatives of cardiology, medical imaging, nutrition, rehabilitation therapy and health care administration to gain a better understanding of requirements and opportunities in each field.

“Events like today are so important to our local communities and truly give our younger generations the chance to get out into world and experience careers in health care up close,” said David Burwell, M.D., chief quality officer, UPMC in West Central Pa. and Maryland. “Through collaboration with the Hollidaysburg Area School District, we were able to expose students to the various job roles the health care industry has to offer, including roles that do not involve providing direct patient care but are still essential to deliver high-quality care to our patients.”

Students also participated in a CPR simulation lab and received Stop the Bleed training taught by Amy Stayer, R.N., B.S.N, trauma clinical resource, at UPMC Altoona.

UMPC Altoona will host another group of students from the Hollidaysburg Area School District in January 2024.