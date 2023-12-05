ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC Altoona is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting while also blessing the Creche.

On Monday, Dec. 11, starting at 11 a.m., UPMC Altoona, located at 620 Howard Avenue, will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting along with a blessing of the creche which is commonly known as the Nativity scene.

Jan Fisher, President of UPMC Altoona and Bedford will address attendees and will be followed by a performance from local artist Vince Eilenberger and students from Arrows Christian Academy.

UPMC Altoona will also be holding its annual Menorah lighting on Friday, Dec. 8. More details can be found on our website.