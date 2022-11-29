ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona unveiled a new statue that honors the clinical care and compassion of their nurses.

The statue was unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The statue recognizes all hospital nurses, specifically those who won or were nominated for an award through the Daisy Foundation. The symbol supports the recognition and support they provide every day.

The Daisy Foundation was created 23 years ago by family members of Patrick Barnes, who died when he was 33 years old from complications from auto-immune disease ITP. His family was grateful for the compassion and care they received during his time in the hospital.

His family then created the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses as a thank-you. It’s now a platform used by multiple health organizations worldwide.

Vice President of Patient Care Services Kitty Zelnosky said the hospital joined in May 2021. Since they joined, the hospital has had over 100 nurses nominees, with dozens receiving the award. She said the foundation is the best in recognizing nurses’ work.

“This award speaks to the depth and the essence of nursing and what it truly means to our patients and families,” Zelnosky said. “Our nurses exhibit that kindness and compassion above and beyond every day.”