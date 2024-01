ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC Altoona welcomed the first baby of 2024 — A beautiful baby girl.

UPMC Magee-Womens shared photos of newborn Vivian Kathryn Gresh who was born Monday, January 1, 2024, at 1:17 a.m.

Vivian weighed in at 7 pounds, 1.8 ounces, and measured 18 inches.

Vivian’s arrival in this world made first-time parents out of Ellen Kennedy and Noah Gresh, both of East Freedom.