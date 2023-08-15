ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC Magee-Womens services at UPMC Altoona welcomed its 1000th baby in 2023 on Monday.

Baby Henry John Niebauer was welcomed to the world on Monday, Aug. 14. He entered the world at 10:25 a.m. weighing 9 lbs. 0.8 oz. and measuring 20 in.

Breana and Steven Niebauer of Williamsburg, Pennsylvania. The proud parents of baby Henry.

The labor nurses who helped deliver baby Henry. Pictured on the left is Alexandra Clingerman, RN, BSN and on the right is Janet Rhoades, RN, BSN.

On Monday, there were three mothers about to give birth all at the same time at the hospital, with only one delivering the 1000th baby — that mother being Breana Niebauer. In the room with parents Breana and Steven Niebauer of Williamsburg, Pa., was none other than a group of staff cheering her on waiting for the arrival of their newborn.

Cheers of joy as Henry was delivered were heard throughout the unit.

In addition to being born on 814 Day and having the title of 1000th baby born, the Niebauer parents also celebrated their second wedding anniversary with a memorable new addition to their family.