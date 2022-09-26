(WTAJ) — Health experts think the flu could surge back to Pennsylvania and the rest of the country in the next few months after the disease was placed on the backburner for the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPMC infectious disease expert Dr. John Goldman says the pandemic slowed the spread of the flu because of precautions like masks and social distancing. But now that those are mostly a thing of the past, Goldman expects flu cases to uptick quickly this year.

“Because the last couple of seasons have been mild, we’re worried that people haven’t been exposed as often, [and] there’s not as much pre-existing immunity,” Goldman said.

Goldman said the type of flu currently going around is the H3N2 strain, which is more likely to cause severe symptoms.

He said deaths for non-H3N2 seasons average around 10,000 to 15,000, and they increase to about 30,000 to 35,000 for H3N2 seasons.

“The couple of really severe seasons we’ve had in the past have all been from this strain,” Goldman said.

Goldman thinks COVID cases will also increase in the upcoming months, which he said can cause a strain on hospitals and medical resources to keep up with treating both diseases.

“During COVID, or during a bad flu season, we have packed ERs, we have packed hospitals,” Goldman said. “With COVID, we obviously have a lot of people who are already tired. Having both [spikes in COVID and flu cases] occur at the same time would make that worse.”

Goldman encourages everyone to get both flu and COVID vaccines to prevent more hospitalizations and overcrowding. He recommends getting them separately but says it’s safe to get them at the same time if it’s more convenient.