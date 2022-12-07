(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many receive no notification of patients being dropped from their Health Care Plan.

A couple of weeks ago, pharmacies received many calls from customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change. They were unaware of what the change meant or the next steps.

The owner of Northern Bedford Pharmacy, Joe Breton, discovered this change primarily affected those who made an independent purchase or an employer with less than 50 employees that purchased UPMC insurance. Breton noted that for many of his customers, UPMC was their primary option.

“From what I understand, this insurance plan was the only option for most people,” Breton said. “There was not really competition. That was the only insurance plan they could purchase.”

This new change means that those customers affected may have to receive full prescription benefits at another pharmacy starting next year. That could mean the customer will travel farther to get their prescription, which is a major misstep for rural healthcare.

The owner of Fisher’s Pharmacy in Bedford, Jennifer Leibfried, said for smaller boroughs, this travel is inconvenient. Additionally, it doesn’t help those who receive the convenience of delivery or complementary options through their pharmacy.

“It’s taking a patient who felt comfortable with their pharmacist who may have been going there for generations and they’re making them go somewhere else,” Leibfried said. “Somewhere maybe 20 to 30 minutes away, and not down the street. Somewhere else may not offer to deliver. A lot of independents do those kinds of things. So it’s making healthcare a little more inaccessible for that particular patient.”

“We’re the only pharmacy within Duncansville within the borough,” Owner of Duncansville Pharmacy, Ronald Dick said. “It’s a very big part of many people’s lives.”

According to Leibfried, around 1,200 Pennsylvania pharmacies were excluded from the 2023 contract. There was no option for them to sign anything.

Leibfried and Breton said this change affects 10 to 15% of their customers. However, they said even if it’s just one customer, it’s unfortunate. If a patient needs a prescription immediately, they may have to wait or pay a higher price out of pocket.

“It causes a huge delay in healthcare especially when you’re talking about things that are antibiotics, pain medications from the emergency room that you need now,” Leibfried said. “You don’t want to wait a day or two. Also, most independent pharmacies we’re on call 24/7”

Breton told WTAJ he reached out to representatives and legislative and was given a contract. However, the contract’s reimbursement amount did not match the cost he paid for brand prescriptions. That means he would be losing money if he went with the deal.

All the pharmacies expressed they’re not in the business to make money, they want to help their patients. Under this change, patients that transfer to chain pharmacies or others within the network wouldn’t get the same personal care.

“It’s nice that people are able to go where they like and when they are treated best,” Dick said. “Like I said, we’ve created a trust within that patient pharmacist relationship, and it means a lot to us. It makes a difference within their healthcare.”

Dick noted this change is alarming because that questions the fate of the small pharmacies. Their patient may not be able to afford the prices of their prescriptions.

However, all pharmacists expressed that all patients affected by this change should voice their concern to legislative. Additionally, they should contact their local pharmacy and see what they could do because there’s possibly other options.

“Voice their displeasure,” Breton said. “If they’re an employee at a company, hopefully, that company has gone to UPMC or the broker they brought it for and expressed their displeasure with the contract.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

UPMC spokesperson Denise Hughes provided this statement to WTAJ about the plans being dropped:

“As a health plan committed to offering comprehensive, high quality coverage for individual consumers and small employers, we know that affordability is absolutely critical to making that coverage accessible for both individuals and working families across Pennsylvania. This narrower pharmacy network, which does not impact Medicare, Medicaid or commercial plans other than individual and small group, retains many independent pharmacies and builds upon our value-driven work to incentivize pharmacists to help ensure proper medication use and adherence. Based on constructive local input on rural access needs, we are evaluating the network to consider the inclusion of additional community pharmacies.”