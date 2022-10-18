(WTAJ) — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, UPMC is holding its 4th annual walk-in mammogram screening fairs this week.

The first fair was at UPMC Bedford on Tuesday, Oct. 18. If you missed this one there’s two more fairs happening this week that you can attend.

All three offer screening for women aged 40 and over who do not have an upcoming scheduled mammogram. No appointment is required.

Lead mammographer of UPMC Bedford Jennifer Burket said all women 40 and older should get a mammogram once a year, even if they don’t have a history of breast cancer in their family.

“We can catch breast cancers when they’re very, very small,” Burket said, “as opposed to whenever you can feel them, and they may have already spread already into your other organs.”

Those who have insurance will be billed for the screening, but those who don’t have health insurance are still welcome, as assistance will be provided to cover the cost.

Burket said there should be no reason for uncertainty to get the screening.

“Some people are very hesitant because of the nature of the test, maybe anxiety,” she said. “It’s a little awkward. If you can just get over that initial fear, we can help them have a better experience.”

UPMC said a physician order is not required, but they ask patients to have a primary care doctor at the time of the screening.