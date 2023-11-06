PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Eighteen UPMC Hospitals received an “A” Hospital Safety grade, including three in Central Pennsylvania.

The Leapfrog Group, a national organization that aims to improve healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, awarded UPMC Altoona, Bedford and Somerset.

“The physicians, nurses and staff members throughout our system remain absolutely devoted to the highest quality care and the highest standards in patient safety,” said Tami Minnier, UPMC’s chief quality and operational excellence officer. “This recognition from The Leapfrog Group reflects that devotion, and every member of our teams should be proud of what they’re providing for our communities — for every patient, every day.”

An “A” grade is the highest achievable safety mark provided by The Leapfrog Group. The group acts as an independent national watchdog organization that grades hospitals throughout the country based on their ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. These grades are performed each spring and fall.

Below is the list of additional UPMC Hospitals that earned the top grade for the fall of 2023.

UPMC Hamot

UPMC Jameson

UPMC Passavant—McCandless

UPMC Passavant—Cranberry

UPMC Carlisle

UPMC Community Osteopathic

UPMC Hanover

UPMC Harrisburg

UPMC Memorial

UPMC West Shore

UPMC Presbyterian

UPMC Shadyside

UPMC St. Margaret

UPMC Williamsport

UPMC Western Maryland

