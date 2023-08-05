BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A restaurant in Bellefonte is closing its doors and is holding an equipment sale this weekend.

URBN Flavourhaus announced on Facebook that it’ll close its doors at the Park Place location in Bellefonte, off Zion Road.

In the Facebook post, URBN said the decision was not easy and they believe it’s the right step for them. They also thanked all the customers for their support over the years.

While this location is closing, The Coffee Haus in Downtown Bellefonte will still remain open. According to their Facebook post, the group also did not close the door on a possible new location opening in the near future.

Because of the closure, URBN Flavourhaus is holding an equipment sale on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everything from tables to refrigeration, TV, chairs and more will be sold to the public.