HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Four counties in Central Pennsylvania will receive funding for the improvement of remote access to resources.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has announced a total investment of over $4.7 million to be allotted to seven organizations to help people in rural Pennsylvania access remote education and health care resources.

This investment will come through the form of Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants which help fund real-time, interactive distance learning and telemedicine services in rural and tribal areas to increase access to education, training and health care resources that are otherwise limited or unavailable in these areas.

“Education and health care are vital pillars to sustaining and improving the quality of life in our rural communities,” Bob Morgan, USDA Rural Development Pennsylvania State Director, said. “The USDA Distance Learning and Telemedicine program allows rural Pennsylvanians the capital necessary to ensure their students, teachers, patients, and health care professionals have the technology necessary to stay connected virtually.”

Organizations in Blair, Somerset, Cambria and Jefferson counties will all receive funding through this investment.

Cen-Clear Child Services Inc. in Blair County will receive $150,863 to be used to allow medical professionals to continue to deliver mental health care, psychiatric services and substance and opioid use disorder treatments utilizing interactive telehealth equipment benefitting an approximate 7,400 individuals.

Conemaugh Township Area School District in Somerset County will receive $939,512 that will help deliver distance learning in the form of dual enrollment courses, foreign language instruction, virtual field trips and educational experiences to benefit approximately 480 students. These programs are taught through instructors at Penn Highlands Community College, University of Pittsburgh Johnstown, Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center and other area colleges.

Forest Hills School District in Cambria County will receive $549,589 that will be used to outfit 13 locations with telecommunications equipment to allow instructors at Forest Hills School District to deliver instructional content to approximately 1,700 students.

Punxsutawney Area Hospital Inc. in Jefferson County will receive $838,749 to equip six locations with audio and video telemedicine technology. This will allow medical professionals at Punxsutawney Area Hospitals and surrounding providers to deliver mental health care including substance and opioid use disorder treatment and specialty consultations via telehealth which will benefit approximately 5,900 individuals.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Geisinger Clinic in Montour County, Port Allegany School District in McKean County and The Harrisburg Area Community College Foundation in Dauphin County will also receive funding.