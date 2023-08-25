Pa. (WTAJ) — A new U.S. Geological Survey study found toxic chemicals in over 100 Pennsylvania rivers and streams.

“Any place, any industry, that’s manufacturing something using PFAS could potentially have these groups of chemicals in the wastewater that they’re putting out,” Joe Duris, a Water Quality Specialist at USGS Pennsylvania’s Water Science Center said.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, are notorious for their persistence in the body and environment. They’re fully synthetic and often found in common household items.

“From the lining of fast food boxes or pizza boxes, to non-stick cookware,” Duris said. “They’re very common in paints, waterproof clothing.”

The USGS study compared the total PFAS levels in 161 different Pennsylvania water systems to possible sources.

“We found that streams that had the highest levels of PFAS were located in areas with high-intensity development,” Sara Breitmeyer, a USGS chemist and lead author of the study said. “The top associated sources in the urban areas included electronic manufacturing and water pollution control facilities.”

Researchers also found PFAS in rural areas of the state.

“Combined sewage overflows located near oil and gas developments were possible sources,” Breitmeyer said.

Seventy-six percent of the streams had at least one PFAS chemical in them, including Bald Eagle Creek and the Little Juniata River. This isn’t the first time PFAS have been found in Central PA, in 2019, the DEP found multiple Benner township businesses that had PFAS contamination in their drinking water.

Duris said in the Blair and Centre County region, the water systems had low volumes of PFAS which could be linked to growing urbanization in the region.

“We as a scientific community are still really trying to understand the potential toxicological effects of all of these compounds,” Duris said.

Breitmeyer said if you’re concerned about your water being contaminated, you can use water filters that can help to reduce PFAS levels.

“We encourage people to reach out to the local and state government agencies to voice concerns,” Breitmeyer said. “Also, they can ask if their tap water in their area has been tested for PFAS.”

You can learn more about ways to help limit PFAS exposure here.