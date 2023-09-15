JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will be holding an enrollment fair for Veterans in Johnstown.

The fair will be held at the medical center’s Johnstown Outpatient Clinic on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff including enrollment specialists, Veteran Service Officers, and Veteran Benefits Administration representatives will assist Veterans enrolling in VA healthcare and file service-connected disability claims.

The event also includes representatives from the medical center’s whole health, women’s health, mental health, and connected care teams, along with team members from other service areas.

“Continuing to connect with Veterans at enrollment fairs across the 14-county region we serve is a vital way of ensuring all of the heroes within our community receive the healthcare they have earned,” Executive Director Dr. Derek Coughenour said. “These special events easily allow Veterans to connect with our team, while learning how to take full advantage of the benefits they earned.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Johnstown Tomahawks will also be on site giving away a free ticket to every Veteran who applies for VA Healthcare at the event.