ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The James Van Zandt Hospital in Altoona presented a top honor award Wednesday to the Tyrone-based organization Freedom Ride.

The organization received this year’s American Excellence and Spirit Award for the Community Category. It recognizes community groups and organizations who do selfless actions for the hospital.

Freedom Ride is a patriotic bike ride on the Fourth of July that started in 2011. Hundreds of bikers ride the 20 miles from Tyrone to Tipton and back again. All the proceeds from the ride go towards the VA Hospital.

Over the past 11 years, the group has raised over $250,000 for the hospital. This past year the group raised $52,000.

The hospital did a surprise presentation where they announced to the board members that the reward was theirs. Phil Heiss and Doug Roseberry were shocked and in disbelief, they were recipients of such top honors.

“A national scale, nothing we would have imagined when we started this, that we would be recognized on that level,” Heiss said. “It really speaks to the community, the hard work, and the support. We’re honored to be nominated, let alone win an award like this.”

This award was competitive, having to stand above all the 170 potential nominations. This number represents all the other VA hospitals in the country.

Voluntary Services Supervisor John Clay said receiving this award speaks to the support of the Altoona community. He added that it’s special that members in Washington recognize the Freedom Ride group above all other top areas.

“You can tell they’re really excited about it in Washington that they get to tell us, Hey, you guys won,” Clay said. “Sometimes it doesn’t sink in, but we know how special this is. To be able to honor our local community for what they do for the VA here is amazing.”

Heiss and Roseberry said their fellow board members would be just as surprised as they were. But they said it’s a testament to the growth and support they receive from the community.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“We started out with 33 people of bicycle, and it was more or less. Hey, who can you get that has a bike that can show up with us on the Fourth of July,” Roseberry said. “After that it has really flourished to 500 riders on the morning of the Fourth of July. We pride ourselves on being the biggest gang in the area, and every year the support we get is overwhelming.”

The group will receive the award at a conference in Denver in late April.